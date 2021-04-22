SCCI plants saplings to observe Earth Day

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Thursday celebrated Earth Day by planting trees here at Chamber office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Thursday celebrated Earth Day by planting trees here at Chamber office.

SCCI President Malik Rizwan, while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for a pollution-free environment and said that it was only possible when people from all walks of life join hands to create a pollution-free environment in order to create a healthy atmosphere for the people.

He also suggested to all industrialists to make plantation in their factories and ensure that all wastage from their production is disposed off properly so that a clean environment was provided to the nation.

He said that the celebration of Earth Day reminded us of our responsibility to take necessary steps for the preservation of the earth, nature and to fight against those elements working towards the degradation of the ecosystem. He further said that SCCI would make a a Committee on Environment, which will be further activated to achieve its aims and objectives.