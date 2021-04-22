UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Plants Saplings To Observe Earth Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:21 PM

SCCI plants saplings to observe Earth Day

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Thursday celebrated Earth Day by planting trees here at Chamber office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Thursday celebrated Earth Day by planting trees here at Chamber office.

SCCI President Malik Rizwan, while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for a pollution-free environment and said that it was only possible when people from all walks of life join hands to create a pollution-free environment in order to create a healthy atmosphere for the people.

He also suggested to all industrialists to make plantation in their factories and ensure that all wastage from their production is disposed off properly so that a clean environment was provided to the nation.

He said that the celebration of Earth Day reminded us of our responsibility to take necessary steps for the preservation of the earth, nature and to fight against those elements working towards the degradation of the ecosystem. He further said that SCCI would make a a Committee on Environment, which will be further activated to achieve its aims and objectives.

Related Topics

Sukkur Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail on Patients ..

23 seconds ago

Walk against obesity held in Shikarpur

25 seconds ago

Faisal appeals for strict implementation of SOPs

26 seconds ago

Ministers call on Chief Minister Buzdar

28 seconds ago

Putin Says Intends to Discuss Sensitive Issues Wit ..

30 seconds ago

Not to ignore dengue amid coronavirus: Dr Yasmin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.