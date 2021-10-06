SCCI played important role in socio-economic development of city: Chairman SIAL

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masood Akhtar said on Wednesday that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) had played an important role in the economic and social development of the city and the whole world appreciated it.

He expressed these views while leading a fluid delegation to congratulate the newly elected President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar and his colleagues.

The delegation included Vice Chairman SIAL Sarfraz Ahmed Bhatti, former vice chairman Chaudhry Raza Munir, Naeem Yousaf, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Director SIAL Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Faraz Akram Awan, Chaudhry Muhammad Rizwan, Sheikh Sohail Zafar and Public Relations Advisor SIAL Abdul Shakoor Mirza.

SIAL Chairman Khawaja Masood Akhtar said the achievements of SCCI under the leadership of Chairman Ittehad Founder Group Riazuddin Sheikh were evident across the country and exemplified the achievements of Sialkot business community.

SIAL Vice Chairman Ch Sarfraz Ahmed Bhatti on the occasion assured the newly elected SCCI office bearers of all possible cooperation and invited them to visit Sialkot Airport.

Director SIAL Faraz Akram Awan said that it was a matter of great honor and pride for all of us that SIAL was the project of SCCI, and Sialkot and Pakistan were known all over the world.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar said that Sialkot Chamber like his predecessor Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, would use all available resources to resolve the problems of business community of Sialkot, while he would extend all possible cooperation to the SIAL management to make SialkotInternational Airport more successful.

Bouquets were presented to the newly elected officials and best wishes were extended to them.