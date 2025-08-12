Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM

'SCCI plays key role in ensuring sufficient supply of sugar in city'

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum has said that the SCCI is playing a key role in ensuring sufficient supply of sugar to both traders and citizens in the city.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul at SCCI on Tuesday.

Traders and stakeholders were present.

The president said that the city requires at least 50 trucks of sugar daily, but only 5 trucks are being provided, causing difficulties for the public.

Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul assured that she would discuss the issue with the Deputy Commissioner to improve the sugar supply and resolve the issue.

on the occasion, the traders and stakeholders proposed various solutions, including utilizing the existing stock of sugar in mills to meet the demand.

Mian Anwar Khurshid, a key stakeholder, stated that there is a surplus stock of sugar in Pakistan, which could easily last for three months if supplied properly.

The president said that the SCCI plans to meet with the Deputy Commissioner to address the issues and find solutions.

The Assistant Commissioner assured that measures would be taken to regulate sugar sales in the open market.

