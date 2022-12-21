SCCI, police deptt agree to set up joint committee for resolution of business community issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department have agreed to set up a joint committee to solve the problems of the business community in a timely manner and to establish a coordinated relationship.

The committee will formulate a sustainable strategy and give concrete recommendations for solving the problems faced by the business community and the chamber and the police department will work together to solve the problems of the business community in a timely and amicable manner in light of the recommendations.

The agreement was reached with the President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq during visit of the Chief Capitol Police Officer Ijaz Khan, SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi and SSP Traffic Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar and other senior officers of the police department here at the chamber house on Wednesday, said a press release issued here.

Muhammad Ishaq apprised the senior officers of the police department about serious apprehensions of the business community regarding the increasing extortion, crime incidents, disturbing law and order situation, security and other issues of the community.

He stressed that SCCI and the police department should formulate a coordinated strategy under which common measures should be taken to solve the problems of the business community on a priority basis and for immediate solutions.

The SCCI chief on this occasion pointed out various problems of the business community and gave suggestions for their amicable resolution and emphasized ensuring their implementation.

CM KP's focal person for Ease of Doing Business and Industry Ghazanfar Bilour while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the police department and law enforcement agencies said that the police department and the business community are part and parcel for each other.

Anjuman Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Shaukat Ali Khan and Anjuman Tajran Peshawar President Haji Muhammad Afzal also spoke on the occasion.