UrduPoint.com

SCCI Praises KP Government Initiatives Toward Promotion Of Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SCCI praises KP government initiatives toward promotion of tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad Thursday praised the provincial government's efforts toward uplift of the tourism sector, contributing enormously in the development of national economy.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is famous for scenic tourist attractions sites, particularly historic/ancient archaeological areas, through which religious tourism is being promoted in Pakistan.

Khurshid said this while addressing a consultative session on Transforming the Tourism Industry in KP.

The session was jointly organized by FCDO-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programme in joint collaboration with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), provincial government and relevant stakeholders at the local hotel.The session was aimed at engaging in a productive discussion on transforming the tourism industry in KP.

Provincial Minister for Information Technology and food, Atif Khan was chief guest, while secretary tourism Amer Sultan Tareen, SEED Team Leader Dr Omer Mukhtiar Khan, representatives, members business community, government high-officials were also present on the occasion.

The SCCI chief commented that it is unfortunate that as KP recovered from the consequences of terrorism, the onset of the COVID pandemic stalled tourist activity again. While the government has significantly improved the infrastructure in recent years, further assistance is needed from the government in developing the country's railway system.

He assured that the private sector, facilitated by the chambers, will play its part in promoting tourism, both locally and globally Atif Khan remarked on the occasion,"There are large untapped markets for tourism in KP which can produce huge dividends for the Federal and provincial governments and the private sector.

Our focus should be on recreational activities to attract more tourists and generate higher rates of return for the investors and government was making tourism a holistic and memorable experience for the tourists, the minister stressed.

Secretary Tourism, Amer Sultan Tareen apprised the participants of the recent changes in the legal framework, including the Tourism which provide a friendly mechanism for the private sector stakeholders to bring forth their proposals to the government for mutually beneficial public-private partnerships.

He urged all participants to work together with the government in identifying the implementation and infrastructure gaps and jointly develop viable solutions for these.

SEED Team Leader, Dr. Omar Mukhtar Khan thanked all participants and government officials for participating in the session from all sectors of the industry and from across KP.

Stressing the importance of this industry, he mentioned, "tourism is a comparative advantage for KP and its god-gifted resource. SEED will facilitate the industry by ensuring all the challenges highlighted today are brought to the government's attention and liaison between the private sector and the provincial government."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Hotel Chamber Market Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador ..

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

25 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

1 hour ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

2 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>