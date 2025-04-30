SCCI Presents Proposals For Promotion Of Export Through Pakistan Railways
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented proposals on Wednesday for carrying out export through railways from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, framing business, trade/export friendly policies along with early resolving issues, which are being faced by traders of the province.
SCCI demanded early implementation of all recommendations to boost export through mode of railways from the province.
These proposals were presented during a meeting of SCCI standing committee on Railway and Dryport held at the chamber house on Wednesday.
Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the chamber presided over the meeting, which was attended by the committee chairman and executive member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, members of the SCCI executive committee Adnan Nasir, Mujeebur Rehman, Khalid Sultan Khawaja, PAJCCI Coordinator Imtiaz Ali Ahmad, FCAA Secretary General Mian Wahid Shah, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan.
Inamullah, Divisional Superintendent (DS), Pakistan Railways Peshawar, DTO Abida Lodhi, DD/P&L Shah Nawaz, DMO/PSC Dr Arif Mehmood especially attended the meeting of the SCCI committee.
In his opening remarks the committee chairman Ziaul Haq Sarhadi briefed participants on traders, exporters, custom clearing agents issues along with lack of facilities at Azakhel Dryport, hurdles in export from KP through Pakistan Railways, unfriendly business, trade/export policies and other issues.
While presenting various proposals, Zia stressed launch of a special cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi, making Azakhel Dryport fully functional, abolishment of SRO-121 to allow Transit loose cargo, reduction in rates at dryport, eliminating practice of rechecking of export vehicles at Karachi port, revival of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA), Safari Train, formation of Railways Advisory Committees, security issues, run of Khushal Khan Khattak Express Train on daily basis and functionalization of Peshawar dryport.
Fazal Moqeem while expressing his views on the occasion emphasized that the Federal government and relevant authorities should resolve all issues of traders in light of the SCCI’ recommendations.
Timely revolving problems of business community imperative to stabilize and boost economy, SCCI chief remarked.
He said it is highly crucial to provide facilities to the business community to flourish trade and economic activities.
While responding to various queries and proposals of the participants, DS Railways assured practical steps for implementation on SCCI proposals. He said all issues would be taken up with the higher authorities to resolve them amicably.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army retaliates strongly to Indian aggression, destroys an Indian checkpost along the LoC6 minutes ago
-
SCCI presents proposals for promotion of export through Pakistan Railways6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister approves plan for modern safari park in Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
Four notorious dacoits arrested; cash, valuables recovered6 minutes ago
-
Entrepreneurial Fair at BZU offers new business opportunities to students: VC6 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, Ice recovered16 minutes ago
-
Govt Murray College Marks 81st Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam's visit16 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman SBA visits PMH Nawabshah16 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospitals, reviews health services16 minutes ago
-
Govt providing jobs opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth: CM Bugti26 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to supporting agriculture sector: SACM26 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed for ‘torturing’ woman26 minutes ago