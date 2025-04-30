SCCI presents proposals for promotion of export through Pakistan Railways

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented proposals on Wednesday for carrying out export through railways from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, framing business, trade/export friendly policies along with early resolving issues, which are being faced by traders of the province.

SCCI demanded early implementation of all recommendations to boost export through mode of railways from the province.

These proposals were presented during a meeting of SCCI standing committee on Railway and Dryport held at the chamber house on Wednesday.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the chamber presided over the meeting, which was attended by the committee chairman and executive member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, members of the SCCI executive committee Adnan Nasir, Mujeebur Rehman, Khalid Sultan Khawaja, PAJCCI Coordinator Imtiaz Ali Ahmad, FCAA Secretary General Mian Wahid Shah, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan.

Inamullah, Divisional Superintendent (DS), Pakistan Railways Peshawar, DTO Abida Lodhi, DD/P&L Shah Nawaz, DMO/PSC Dr Arif Mehmood especially attended the meeting of the SCCI committee.

In his opening remarks the committee chairman Ziaul Haq Sarhadi briefed participants on traders, exporters, custom clearing agents issues along with lack of facilities at Azakhel Dryport, hurdles in export from KP through Pakistan Railways, unfriendly business, trade/export policies and other issues.

While presenting various proposals, Zia stressed launch of a special cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi, making Azakhel Dryport fully functional, abolishment of SRO-121 to allow Transit loose cargo, reduction in rates at dryport, eliminating practice of rechecking of export vehicles at Karachi port, revival of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA), Safari Train, formation of Railways Advisory Committees, security issues, run of Khushal Khan Khattak Express Train on daily basis and functionalization of Peshawar dryport.

Fazal Moqeem while expressing his views on the occasion emphasized that the Federal government and relevant authorities should resolve all issues of traders in light of the SCCI’ recommendations.

Timely revolving problems of business community imperative to stabilize and boost economy, SCCI chief remarked.

He said it is highly crucial to provide facilities to the business community to flourish trade and economic activities.

While responding to various queries and proposals of the participants, DS Railways assured practical steps for implementation on SCCI proposals. He said all issues would be taken up with the higher authorities to resolve them amicably.