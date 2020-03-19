SCCI president addresses APFA oath taking ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has called for taking pragmatic policy steps to resolve key issues of furniture industry and for giving boost to exports of furniture products.

SCCI president said Pakistan had huge potential to promote trade and exports of furniture products and department concerned should address key issues of this industry for its better growth.

He was addressing an oath taking ceremony of All Pakistan Furniture Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter here on Thursday.

SCCI Senior vice president, Shahid Hussain, Vice President, Abdul Jalil Jan, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, provincial chief, Rashid Aman, All Pakistan Furniture Association Central Chairman Zahid Hussain Khan, President Taj Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, the association provincial chairman, Ejaz Ali Shah, furniture manufacturers and allied industry people were present during the ceremony.

Maqsood Pervaiz said KP has diverse potentials regarding furniture, especially cottage industry. However, he said due to apathetic attitude of previous governments and unfavorable conditions in the past, the businessmen attached with the furniture industry were facing severe hardships, which had also major cause for declining in exports of furniture products.

He called for taking prompt measures to resolve issues of furniture manufactures on priority basis, besides, immense potentials in marble, honey, gems and jewelry, hydel power generation, and other natural resources, a great potential in KP furniture industry is exited, which need to exploit in efficient manner that would help in promoting exports of furniture items.

Approximately 600 furniture small and large units were existed in Peshawar University road along with furniture factories in other parts of KP, SCCI chief informed.

He noted that the furniture industry had played pivotal role in the country exports. However, he lamented that the former governments did not pay attention to give boost this important industry.

Maqsood Pervaiz urged the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) to issue matching grant to furniture industry on priority basis.

All Pakistan Furniture Association Central Chairman Zahid Hussain Khan, President Taj Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, the association provincial chairman, Ejaz Ali Shah, Smeda chief Rashid Aman, Mujeebur Rehamn also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, the SCCI president took oath from newly-elected office bearers of the All Pakistan Furniture Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter.