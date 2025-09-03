SCCI president appeals for support as floods devastate industry, agriculture, communities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq has said that Sialkot district has been severely affected by the recent floods and heavy rains, causing widespread losses to industries, warehouses, and ready shipments. Stocks, including materials imported under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), were badly damaged, creating serious problems for exporters.

He said the SCCI has contacted the Collectorate of Customs Sialkot, which advised that exporters whose EFS material was lost or damaged should not accept responsibility for the losses. Instead, they must submit applications through SCCI along with photographic and video evidence, so that the Customs team can visit sites, verify damages, and report them to government institutions. He added that waivers in duties and taxes would be granted for goods lost under EFS, while insured exporters could claim recovery from their insurance companies.

Ikram-ul-Haq said the SCCI had also launched a relief drive with donations from philanthropists and the business community. So far, one month’s ration has been distributed among 400 families in Zafarwal, Chaprar, and Sambrial areas, with food for another 300 families stored at the Chamber for distribution. A mobile medical clinic with a doctor, nurse, and veterinary support has also been deployed, while three vans are being sent daily to affected areas with free medicines.

He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army, particularly 15-DIV and 8-DIV Sialkot, for their logistical support in ration distribution and setting up medical camps. He appealed for more donations and zakat, noting that existing funds may last only a week.

The SCCI president also highlighted that the rice crop in Sialkot has been devastated, along with farmers’ tractors, livestock, and household belongings. “Sialkot, being the entry point for floodwaters from India, was the first to suffer. This water is now flowing towards Punjab and Sindh,” he said, urging the government to develop a comprehensive irrigation and water management plan in anticipation of 25% higher rainfall in the future.

He stressed the need to restore the original capacity of water channels like Naullah Dek, remove illegal encroachments, and enhance their width and depth. He also called for immediate cancellation of contracts allowing sand extraction, which has weakened riverbanks and embankments.

Ikram-ul-Haq praised the Punjab government, district administration, and the Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot for their effective management and rescue efforts during the crisis.