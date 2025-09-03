- Home
- Pakistan
- SCCI president appeals for support as floods devastate industry, agriculture, communities
SCCI President Appeals For Support As Floods Devastate Industry, Agriculture, Communities
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq has said that Sialkot district has been severely affected by the recent floods and heavy rains, causing widespread losses to industries, warehouses, and ready shipments. Stocks, including materials imported under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), were badly damaged, creating serious problems for exporters.
He said the SCCI has contacted the Collectorate of Customs Sialkot, which advised that exporters whose EFS material was lost or damaged should not accept responsibility for the losses. Instead, they must submit applications through SCCI along with photographic and video evidence, so that the Customs team can visit sites, verify damages, and report them to government institutions. He added that waivers in duties and taxes would be granted for goods lost under EFS, while insured exporters could claim recovery from their insurance companies.
Ikram-ul-Haq said the SCCI had also launched a relief drive with donations from philanthropists and the business community. So far, one month’s ration has been distributed among 400 families in Zafarwal, Chaprar, and Sambrial areas, with food for another 300 families stored at the Chamber for distribution. A mobile medical clinic with a doctor, nurse, and veterinary support has also been deployed, while three vans are being sent daily to affected areas with free medicines.
He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army, particularly 15-DIV and 8-DIV Sialkot, for their logistical support in ration distribution and setting up medical camps. He appealed for more donations and zakat, noting that existing funds may last only a week.
The SCCI president also highlighted that the rice crop in Sialkot has been devastated, along with farmers’ tractors, livestock, and household belongings. “Sialkot, being the entry point for floodwaters from India, was the first to suffer. This water is now flowing towards Punjab and Sindh,” he said, urging the government to develop a comprehensive irrigation and water management plan in anticipation of 25% higher rainfall in the future.
He stressed the need to restore the original capacity of water channels like Naullah Dek, remove illegal encroachments, and enhance their width and depth. He also called for immediate cancellation of contracts allowing sand extraction, which has weakened riverbanks and embankments.
Ikram-ul-Haq praised the Punjab government, district administration, and the Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot for their effective management and rescue efforts during the crisis.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
DC, CPO meet South African delegation
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events27 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day27 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)33 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO meet South African delegation17 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs33 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case33 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance33 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents33 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan41 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast41 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival41 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations41 minutes ago