UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI President Assures To Resolve Issue Of Housing Societies

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

SCCI President assures to resolve issue of housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Township Owners Association led by President Iftikhar Khan on Tuesday called on President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour to discuss their problems.

The delegation apprised the chamber office- bearers about the problems being by housing societies.

The President of the chamber assured full cooperation to take steps for resolving their problems and would holding meeting with Minister Local Government to discuss housing societies' issues.

Related Topics

Chamber Commerce Government Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for mi ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for ci ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth signs MoU with ADMAF ..

36 minutes ago

Jewels of Emirates show begins tomorrow at Expo Ce ..

1 hour ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.