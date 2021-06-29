SCCI President assures to resolve issue of housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Township Owners Association led by President Iftikhar Khan on Tuesday called on President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour to discuss their problems.

The delegation apprised the chamber office- bearers about the problems being by housing societies.

The President of the chamber assured full cooperation to take steps for resolving their problems and would holding meeting with Minister Local Government to discuss housing societies' issues.