SCCI president attends launch of new sample prototype for dental industry

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ikram-ul-Haq, attended the launching event for a new sample prototype for the dental industry by the Lahore school of Economics (LSE).

This event marked a significant milestone, showcasing innovative advancements aimed at enhancing the dental manufacturing capabilities in Sialkot.

Ikram-ul-Haq highlighted the importance of adopting new technologies and methodologies in order to expand Sialkot’s global footprint in specialized medical products. The prototype launch is anticipated to open avenues for collaboration between academia and industry, bolstering Sialkot's position as a leading hub for high-quality dental instruments.

Vice President SCCI, Omer Khalid, was also present on this occasion.