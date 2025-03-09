SCCI president attends rickshaw distribution ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice President (VP) Omar Khalid attended the rickshaw distribution ceremony, organised by HasbunAllah Foundation, Pakistan’s youngest student-led NGO.

The initiative aimed to empower underprivileged individuals by providing them with means of livelihood.

The SCCI office-bearers appreciated the efforts of HasbunAllah Foundation in supporting the needy and fostering social welfare through impactful community service.

Former SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik was also present.