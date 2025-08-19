Open Menu

SCCI President Donates Rs5,30,000 For Driving Simulator In Sialkot

Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ikram-ul-Haq, fulfilled his commitment to introduce a Driving Simulator in Sialkot by handing over a cheque of Rs. 530,000 to the City Traffic Police for its installation at the Police Lines Sialkot Driving Licensing Centre.

This initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at supporting local infrastructure development and modernizing traffic management practices in the city.

To receive the cheque, DSP Traffic Mudassir Siddique and Dr. Shafqat Rasool visited the SCCI office, where they expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Ikram-ul-Haq and the Sialkot business community for their proactive support.

President Ikram-ul-Haq reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to collaborating with civic authorities for the betterment of the city, emphasizing that such initiatives demonstrate the business community’s dedication to social responsibility and public welfare.

