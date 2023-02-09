UrduPoint.com

SCCI President Extend Condolence Over Turkiye-Syria Deadly Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SCCI President extend condolence over Turkiye-Syria deadly earthquake

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed sincere condolence to Turkiye and Syria over the loss from massive earthquake.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, President SCCI said that "we as a nation are deeply saddened over the loss of life and devastation caused by the calamity.

we stand with our brethren in this difficult time and wish for speedy rehabilitation.

President SCCI requested international community to provide necessary support in the relief efforts to the affected areas.

