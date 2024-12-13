SCCI President for framing of sustainable, durable polices to achieve economic growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has stressed the need for framing and enforcement of sustainable and durable policies for economic prosperity and development in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of 31-members mid-career management training officers of Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM).

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Ahmad Paracha, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, traders and industrialists were present in the meeting.

SCCI President said that business community has faced enormous difficulties besides rendering numerous sacrifices from a long period.

He also urged government and relevant institutions to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan and to enhance trade volume between the neighboring countries.

He said that miseries of business community have increased due to imposition of two percent Infrastructure Development cess on export.

He said that poor law and order situation in the province has negatively impacted business and trade activities in KP.

