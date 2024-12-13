Open Menu

SCCI President For Framing Of Sustainable, Durable Polices To Achieve Economic Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SCCI President for framing of sustainable, durable polices to achieve economic growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has stressed the need for framing and enforcement of sustainable and durable policies for economic prosperity and development in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of 31-members mid-career management training officers of Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM).

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Ahmad Paracha, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, traders and industrialists were present in the meeting.

SCCI President said that business community has faced enormous difficulties besides rendering numerous sacrifices from a long period.

He also urged government and relevant institutions to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan and to enhance trade volume between the neighboring countries.

He said that miseries of business community have increased due to imposition of two percent Infrastructure Development cess on export.

He said that poor law and order situation in the province has negatively impacted business and trade activities in KP.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Poor Law And Order Saddar Chamber Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan