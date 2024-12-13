SCCI President For Framing Of Sustainable, Durable Polices To Achieve Economic Growth
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has stressed the need for framing and enforcement of sustainable and durable policies for economic prosperity and development in the country.
He was talking to a delegation of 31-members mid-career management training officers of Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM).
SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Ahmad Paracha, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, traders and industrialists were present in the meeting.
SCCI President said that business community has faced enormous difficulties besides rendering numerous sacrifices from a long period.
He also urged government and relevant institutions to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan and to enhance trade volume between the neighboring countries.
He said that miseries of business community have increased due to imposition of two percent Infrastructure Development cess on export.
He said that poor law and order situation in the province has negatively impacted business and trade activities in KP.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujar Khan Police recover 2 stolen cars, accused escape1 minute ago
-
Three dacoits busted; looted motorbikes, cash, and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
AIOU organizes workshop on 'Pronunciation Pedagogy'1 minute ago
-
SCCI President for framing of sustainable, durable polices to achieve economic growth1 minute ago
-
Two-day Islamabad Women Gala to start from Saturday11 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Maryam Ki Dastak'21 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on Deputy Prime Minister21 minutes ago
-
SCP allows military courts to announce reserved judgments21 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested: 1.7 kg narcotics recovered21 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana reviews police welfare issues21 minutes ago
-
DC orders Khanewal-Kabirwala road, CTD office completion by June 3021 minutes ago
-
Muqam directs NADRA to facilitate people21 minutes ago