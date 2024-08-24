SCCI President Meets DPO Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, along with Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir and Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.
The meeting focused on key issues related to law and order and the safety of the business community in Sialkot.
Group leader Sialkot Business Community (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) Riazud-Din Sheikh also attended the meeting, adding significance to the discussions with his presence.
