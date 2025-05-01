SCCI President Meets Federal Minister Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq held a meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
According to the SCCI spokesperson, Ikram-ul-Haq expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the minister’s unwavering commitment to development of Sialkot. He acknowledged Khawaja Asif's longstanding role as a strong voice for the city in the government and commended his efforts in championing key initiatives aimed at addressing industrial challenges, improving civic infrastructure, and ensuring sustained economic growth in the region.
Ikram-ul-Haq particularly lauded the minister’s accessibility and responsiveness to the concerns of the business community, which have greatly contributed to building confidence among local stakeholders.
Khawaja Asif reaffirmed his full support to the SCCI president and assured that all infrastructure projects of significance to Sialkot’s industry and citizens would be expedited and completed at the earliest.
The minister also shared that development projects amounting to over Rs. 40 billion would be included in the upcoming federal budget as a special gift from the prime minister to the people of Sialkot. He said he would soon visit the Sialkot Chamber to formally announce these projects in the presence of the business community.
