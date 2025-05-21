Open Menu

SCCI President Meets PICIIP Team To Discuss Sialkot’s Urban Transformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq held a significant meeting with the team of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) to discuss key development projects aimed at transforming Sialkot into a modern, livable and sustainable urban center.

The meeting focused on the strategic collaboration between SCCI and PICIIP to accelerate the city's infrastructural upgrades in line with its expanding industrial base and export potential.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive improvements, including upgradation of urban infrastructure, implementation of efficient waste management systems, expansion of the road network, and the enhancement of public services.

He underscored that such initiatives are critical to supporting Sialkot’s rapid economic growth and ensuring a high quality of life for its residents. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to ongoing coordination for the successful planning and execution of these urban development projects.

