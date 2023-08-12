SCCI president opens tree plantation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir participated in the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) monsoon tree plantation at Khambranwala.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurated the drive by planting saplings in the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ).

CEO Sialkot Tannery Zone Ch. Ahmed Zulfikar Hayat, Project Director Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) Muhammad Atif and Chairman Committee on Parks and Beautification, Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) Mian Muhammad Fiaz were also present.

The SCCI president announced that the chamber would donate 3,000 plants to the drive. "It is the national responsibility of every citizen to plant as many trees as possible in the monsoon to create a healthy and energetic society," he added.

Malik urged citizens to come forward and play their pivotal role in providing a pollution-free atmosphere to the people as it was a national obligation and noble cause. "Pakistan is our country and home. Therefore, we must keep it clean, tidy and green, which will have a positive impact on our environment and health," he added.