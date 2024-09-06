SCCI president pays tribute to Sept 6 martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said Sept 6 is an important day in the country's history, as the armed forces of Pakistan set an example of sacrifices for the motherland on this day in 1965.

In a statement, he said that on Sept 6, 1965, the Pakistani forces defeated the Indian army and set a supreme example of bravery and crushed India's nefarious ambitions. He said that there is no doubt that the sacrifices of our forces revived our independence for which the entire nation pays tribute to them.