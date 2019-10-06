SCCI president promises all efforts to solve business community problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Malik Muhammad Ashraf has said that all available resources would be mobilised for solving problems being faced by exporters and manufacturers of the export hub.

Talking to the press on Sunday here, he said that strenuous efforts would be made for betterment of the local business community and special efforts would be made for promotion of women entrepreneurship in the city.

The Research and Development Wing of the SCCI would soon be made more vibrant, he added. He said efforts would be made for developing cordial relations with the businesses of Eastern Europe, Western Europe, America, South America, Far East and South East countries for business activities and introduce Pakistani products in those regions.

The SCCI president was confident that the government would take immediate steps to facilitate exporter community.