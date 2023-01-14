SCCI president reviews establishment of Gymkhana Club

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik here on Saturday presided over a meeting regarding the establishment of Gymkhana Club.

The meeting was attended by the executive committee members which reiterated the commitment that the Sialkot Gymkhana will be ideal in all respects with facilities for various sports activities.

A 20-member adhoc committee has been formed for the establishment of Gymkhana.

According to the notification issued in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi is the chairman of the committee, while additional DC (Revenue), finance, general, AC, deputy director development, SCCI president Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Umer Mir Secretary, Fazal Jilani, Qaiser Iqbal Briar, Amin Ahsan, Junaid Shahid, Zahid Latif Malik, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Imran Shahid, Rafay Riaz, Majid Bhatta, Mian Imran Akbar and Shahid Raza are members of the committee.