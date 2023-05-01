SCCI President seeks China to play role in mediating Russia-Ukraine conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday sought China's intervention to mediate between Russia and Ukraine as it did in bringing closer the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Ejaz Ahmad Arain in Lahore, he said a settlement to the crisis cannot come soon enough that not only has the conflict disrupted global food and energy supply chains producing shock waves around the world, but as the hostilities have intensified, talk has been flying around raising the prospect of nuclear weapons being used.

He said as Xi said, there will be no winners in such a nightmare scenario. All parties involved should remain calm and exercise restraint, truly focus on the future and the destiny of themselves and all humanity, and jointly manage the crisis.

He noted that rational thinking and the voices of parties concerned are increasing now, and the opportunity should be seized to accumulate favourable conditions for a political resolution to the crisis, Iftikhar Ali Malik added.

He hoped the talk between the two leaders will prove to be of substantial meaning if it can produce pragmatic progress to secure a cease-fire as the prelude to negotiations to reach an agreement on a lasting resolution to the crisis.

He said parleys between Xi and Zelensky appear to have been fruitful in providing new inspiration and motivation for concerted efforts to create the necessary conditions for peace talks.

That's what true mediating efforts should entail. It is dialogue, not weapons and sanctions, that will end the conflict and restore peace and stability in Europe, he added.