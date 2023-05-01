UrduPoint.com

SCCI President Seeks China To Play Role In Mediating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SCCI President seeks China to play role in mediating Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday sought China's intervention to mediate between Russia and Ukraine as it did in bringing closer the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Ejaz Ahmad Arain in Lahore, he said a settlement to the crisis cannot come soon enough that not only has the conflict disrupted global food and energy supply chains producing shock waves around the world, but as the hostilities have intensified, talk has been flying around raising the prospect of nuclear weapons being used.

He said as Xi said, there will be no winners in such a nightmare scenario. All parties involved should remain calm and exercise restraint, truly focus on the future and the destiny of themselves and all humanity, and jointly manage the crisis.

He noted that rational thinking and the voices of parties concerned are increasing now, and the opportunity should be seized to accumulate favourable conditions for a political resolution to the crisis, Iftikhar Ali Malik added.

He hoped the talk between the two leaders will prove to be of substantial meaning if it can produce pragmatic progress to secure a cease-fire as the prelude to negotiations to reach an agreement on a lasting resolution to the crisis.

He said parleys between Xi and Zelensky appear to have been fruitful in providing new inspiration and motivation for concerted efforts to create the necessary conditions for peace talks.

That's what true mediating efforts should entail. It is dialogue, not weapons and sanctions, that will end the conflict and restore peace and stability in Europe, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution World Ukraine Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear Progress Saudi Arabia Chamber Commerce All Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

38 minutes ago
 GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

1 hour ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

1 hour ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.