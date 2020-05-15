SCCI President stressed to strictly implement lockdown SOPs

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik urged business community to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Punjab government in letter and spirit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik urged business community to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Punjab government in letter and spirit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media men here on Friday, he stressed to comply with the guidelines to ensure health safety of themselves, workers and their customers.

The COVID-19 Pandemic had changed the entire economic scenario of the world enforcing a paradigm shift in how businesses are conducted around the globe,he said and added that the Export Sector of Sialkot was fully cognizant of the gravity of the situation and had all the capabilities to adopt with the SOPs considering their experience of complying with International Standards demanded by International Buyers.