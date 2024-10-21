Open Menu

SCCI President Termed SCO Conference Successful

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SCCI president termed SCO conference successful

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President,Khawaja Yasir Qayyum has congratulated the Government of Pakistan for successfully holding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson,President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said in a meeting on Monday that member countries were agreed to promote cooperation in trade,economy,investment and other key areas,which will create new economic opportunities in Pakistan.

President appreciated the support of SCO member countries to Pakistan's"One Belt,One Road" project and said that this cooperation was very important for economic stability in the region.

He also emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in the areas of climate change,food security and human resources.

Moreover,he described the introduction of new methods of cooperation in education,culture,tourism and sports as a positive step to strengthen the relations of the member countries.

