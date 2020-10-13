SCCI president urges exporters to use advanced manufacturing technologies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has urged exporters to focus on utilisation of advanced manufacturing technologies, besides adopting modern methods of marketing for exploring and capturing new international trade markets.

He was addressing a meeting of the Sialkot-based exporters here on Tuesday. SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President Sheikh Ansar Azizpuri were also present.

The SCCI president said that exporters must also focus on promotion of advanced research and development (R&D) as well for developing their approach to the world trade markets. He said that that Sialkot exporters had enough potential to explore and capture the international trade and export markets.

SCCI Senior Vice President Khurram Aslam Butt said the Sialkot industries were facing multiple challenges including non-availability of trade and export related incentives for exporters as well.

He said Sialkot exporters had been earning US$ 2.5 billion foreign exchange annually. He urged the government to announce a special package for trade and export-related incentives for the Sialkot exporters.

SCCI VP Sheikh Ansar Azizpuri said that exporters were the "roaming ambassadors" which had beenplaying their role in strengthening the national economy by earning the foreign exchange to the tune of US$ 2.5 billion annually.