SCCI president visits Child Protection Bureau

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Wahab Jahangir on Wednesday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

They met the orphan and homeless children and distributed cash and Eid gifts, including shoes, suits, pillows and bed sheets.

District Officer Child Protection Bureau Fiaz Butt briefed the president and vice presidentabout the helpline 1121 of the bureau and facilities being provided to children.