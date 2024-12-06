SCCI President Visits Chinese Embassy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ikram-ul-Haq, visited the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Islamabad, for an important meeting with the visa section.
During the meeting, embassy officials shared insights into the latest amendments to visa policies, reasons for documents return (visa rejection) and detailed requirements for visa applications.
Representatives from other chambers across Pakistan also attended, fostering collaboration and enhancing mutual understanding.
