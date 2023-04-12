SCCI President visits PRO Office Gujranwala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President Wahab Jahangir met Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf at his office.

Matters pertaining to Sialkot city came under discussion during the meeting, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The RPO Gujranwala assured to take concrete steps for resolving the problemsof Sialkot city.

Commitment to work together to resolve the issues was reiterated during the meeting.