SCCI President visits UAE&ET Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar visited the site of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAE&ET) Sialkot.

Talking on the occasion, he said the construction work for Phase-I of the project was in full swing by the contractor (CCECC-SALMAN JV) which would be completed by September 2024.

He said the project was finally becoming a reality after years of struggle and efforts of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

After the completion of the University, a new era of industrialization in the region would usher in,he added.