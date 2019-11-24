UrduPoint.com
SCCI Promises Efforts To Enhance Exports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

SCCI promises efforts to enhance exports

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ashraf Malik has pledged all efforts to enhance country's exports.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he also promised to play role in betterment of business community without discrimination and help promote women entrepreneurship in the export hub of the country.

He said "it is heartening to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to enhance exports and create flexibility for export sector of the country". The business community of Sialkot fully endorsed prime minister's policy for enhancing exports and it would extend full cooperation to the government in this regard, Ashraf said.

He suggested the government to announce special incentives for the industry, enabling it to play its role in enhancing the export volume. He called for enhancing rates of the Drawbacks of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) scheme from 3 per cent to 7 per cent and provide an opportunity to those exporters who could not benefit from 2013 to 2018 DLTL schemes.

The SCCI president urged the Punjab government to take steps for transfer of 500 acres of land to the Federal government at the earliest for setting up much awaited Swedish University in Sialkot. He said that 1,000 acres of land should also be allocated for setting up Special Economic Zone in Sialkot.

