SCCI Provides Medicines To Pakistan Army For Flood-affected Families
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in continuation of its ongoing flood relief activities has extended support to the Pakistan Army 15-Division by providing essential medicines for the treatment of flood-affected families in the Zafarwal area.
This initiative reflects SCCI’s commitment to standing alongside relief efforts and ensuring timely medical assistance reaches those in urgent need.
Up to 3,000 patients have been seen by doctors from 15-Division so far and have been provided with medicine.
In a statement President SCCI Ikam-ul-Haq said that Sialkot Chamber's pharmacy was a very successful project and it was a gift from Allah Almighty to Sialkot from the business community.
President SCCI said that Sialkot Chamber's pharmacy was giving 14% discount all year round even in normal circumstances. This project didn't include Zakat nor any kind of money that can make anyone worry while taking medicine.
He added that this was a pure investment by the business community for the welfare of the people of their city. Anyone can buy medicine here with a 14% discount.So advise your friends, family, colleagues, and people in the area to support this project. The more medicine you get from here, the more successful this project will be and the more beneficial it will be for the people, he further added.
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI provides medicines to Pakistan Army for flood-affected families45 seconds ago
-
Chenab witnesses ceaseless surge with flood wave from Ravi awaited: DC46 seconds ago
-
NDMA warns of extended monsoon rains till mid of September48 seconds ago
-
DC Haripur urges public awareness as 97 dengue cases reported, special wards established11 minutes ago
-
Wajiha Qamar, UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev discuss avenues of collaboration in education, heritage se ..21 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques, ration distributed among storm-affected families in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Two suspects held during police encounter31 minutes ago
-
President commends PPP USA for strengthening party’s presence abroad41 minutes ago
-
8600 liters of adulterated milk disposed of, tanker seized41 minutes ago
-
Five shops sealed41 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO inaugurates DRR Centre in Thari Mirwah, to strengthen community resilience51 minutes ago
-
All set to commemorate ‘Defense Day " in AJK with full zeal, fervor on Sept 651 minutes ago