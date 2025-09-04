Open Menu

SCCI Provides Medicines To Pakistan Army For Flood-affected Families

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SCCI provides medicines to Pakistan Army for flood-affected families

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in continuation of its ongoing flood relief activities has extended support to the Pakistan Army 15-Division by providing essential medicines for the treatment of flood-affected families in the Zafarwal area.

This initiative reflects SCCI’s commitment to standing alongside relief efforts and ensuring timely medical assistance reaches those in urgent need.

Up to 3,000 patients have been seen by doctors from 15-Division so far and have been provided with medicine.

In a statement President SCCI Ikam-ul-Haq said that Sialkot Chamber's pharmacy was a very successful project and it was a gift from Allah Almighty to Sialkot from the business community.

President SCCI said that Sialkot Chamber's pharmacy was giving 14% discount all year round even in normal circumstances. This project didn't include Zakat nor any kind of money that can make anyone worry while taking medicine.

He added that this was a pure investment by the business community for the welfare of the people of their city. Anyone can buy medicine here with a 14% discount.So advise your friends, family, colleagues, and people in the area to support this project. The more medicine you get from here, the more successful this project will be and the more beneficial it will be for the people, he further added.

