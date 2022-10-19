SCCI, PSW jointly organize orientation session about TIPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) organized an orientation and awareness session for traders regarding Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP), here, at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The session was chaired by the SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of the chamber, Imran Khan, former SVP, executive members of the SCCI Munawar Khurshid, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Lala Badshah, Qurtul Ain, and traders, importers and exporters in a large number were in attendance during the session.

PSW domain office Hafiz Muhammad Ahmad, PSW Assistant Manager Change Management Faisal Hussain, Content and Data Expert, PSW Syed Talha Shah briefed participants about role of TIPP in simplifying and accelerating export proceed process.

The senior officials also highlighted the role of Pakistan Single Window in facilitating the business community, bringing easiness and rapidness in exports and prompt resolution issues for smooth trade.

Shahid Hussain while speaking at an orientation session thanked the PSW for arranging such an informative sitting, saying it is essential to bring easiness in trade procedures and speedy exports proceeds in order to enhance cross border trade.

Initiatives, in this regard, taken by PSW are highly commendable, he added.

Senior office bearer emphasized that the enhancement in exports is vital for stabilizing and improving the national economy.

He called upon Pakistan Single Window to take proactive steps to facilitate traders' community and resolve issues on priority basis for smooth trade.

Earlier, PSW senior officials briefed the traders about Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP) and said PSW will arrange further such informative/awareness sessions randomly for trade facilitation.

The senior officials informed important information regarding simplifying/easing trade/export along with key-points and procedures were available at the TIPP.

A detailed presentation regarding Trade Information Portal of Pakistan was also given on the occasion, highlighting the portal main objectives, importance and role in trade-facilitation.