SCCI raises funds for flood victims, hands over cheque to Sports directorate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has intensified its relief efforts for families affected by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As part of its donation campaign, the chamber raised funds through the sale of tickets for a charity cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Legends XI, held at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, here.

SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, along with senior office-bearers on Tuesday handed over a cheque from the collected amount to officials of the provincial Directorate of sports.

He said the chamber is fully mobilizing its members, traders, and industrialists to support the flood victims, stressing that the suffering of the displaced families is a shared pain.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in this difficult time. Every contribution will be delivered transparently to those in need,” Khan assured.

The SCCI has also established a special fund for monetary aid, rehabilitation, and resettlement of flood-hit families.

The president appealed to chamber members and the wider business community to donate generously, suggesting contributions of at least Rs 50,000 per home.

Khan expressed hope that with collective efforts, the affected families will be able to rebuild their lives soon.