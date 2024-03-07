Open Menu

SCCI, Rizq Trust Join Hands To Help Poor During Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rizq Trust, a well-known charity organization Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the serious problem of hunger, especially during holy month of Ramzan.

Former SCCI President, Sherbaz Bilour and Rizq Trust's Co-Founder and Vice President, Huzaifa Ahmad, officially signed on the agreement, said a press release issued here.

The event was attended by important officials and respected members of the business community.

Under the agreement, both organizations agreed to work together to fight hunger, poverty and help poor across the province.

Speaking at the event, Sherbaz Bilour praised the partnership and termed it a big step towards addressing hunger issues.

He stressed joint commitment to help the poor, especially by providing meals during the holy month.

Bilour pointed out that almost half of Pakistan's population lived in poverty, so it was crucial for everyone to work together to ensure food security, reduce hunger, poverty, and improve the lives of the less fortunate.

He assured SCCI's full support, both with resources and funding to organize meals during Ramzan.

He also mentioned plans to create a detailed action plan with input from everyone involved to make sure their commitments were met.

Huzaifa Ahmad from Rizq Trust highlighted organization's goals and the importance of working together with SCCI to address hunger and poverty.

He stressed the need for collaboration between government, businesses, and charities to solve the pressing issues.

Ahmad reaffirmed Rizq Trust's dedication to work alongside SCCI to implement various programs outlined in the agreement.

APP/mds/

