SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :-:President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar expressed satisfaction on Federal government's various initiatives, including the revival of zero-rating regime for the textile sector, to support the exports-oriented Industry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued to the press, the SCCI president said that the facility of zero rating vide SRO 1125, had proved to be a great support while staying competitive internationally, especially for industry of Sialkot.

Baryar said that the SCCI represented the export sectors of Sialkot, producing and exporting high value-added products of sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products carpets and textile.

He lamented that the SME-based industry had faced most adverse impact upon the withdrawal of the SRO 1125, leading to severe liquidity issues of the cash deprived SMEs of Pakistan.

The SCCI president appreciated the proposal for revival of zero rating for the textile but also stressed that other sectors should not be deprived of this extremely conducive facility. "We would like to stress that all exports sectors should be promoted with uniform equally," he added.

