SCCI, SECD MoFA agreed to create awareness about control export of sensitive goods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Strategic Export Control Division (SECD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs have agreed to strengthen close liaison for creating awareness about control export of sensitive goods elsewhere in the world.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI Engineer Manzoor Elahi and a team of Strategic Export Control Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), led by Deputy Director, Kashif Irshad here at the chamber, here on Thursday.

Others members of the Strategic Export Control Division (SECD), MoFA Kashif Ali Raza, Memoona Nazir, former senior vice president Shahid Hussain, vice presidents Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, member of the executive committee Waqar Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Mujeebur Rehman, Ishanullah, Shamsul Rahim, Saddar Gul, Aqeel Kayani and Ms Quratul Ain were present on the occasion.

The team members of the Strategic Export Control Division, MoFA on the occasion briefed the participants regarding control export of sensitive goods, saying that today's meeting was the prime objective to create awareness among the business community in this regard.

The officials informed that Pakistan is signatory of different treaties regarding non-proliferation/export of sensitive goods, particularly arms and weapons.

Government of Pakistan is fully adhered with the relevant global commitments and undertaken practical measures to control export of sensitive goods.

The officials assured that the institute will organize further awareness sessions with the business community, besides relevant stakeholders be taken on board under a policy framework.

Later, SCCI SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi while speaking on the occasion stressed the need for promotion of close collaboration between business community and the Strategic Export Control Division MoFA.

The chamber office bearer suggested that the team of SECD MoFA should carry out a survey through an international agency of different manufacturing units and factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in provincial capital Peshawar so it can avoid hurting production process as well as export of different items toward regional and others countries.

Manzoor Elahi assured that a complete data of industries will be provided to SECD MoFA.

He stressed the need for taking the chambers and relevant stakeholders on board to frame policies with due consent, so there were no objections or hurdles in their enforcement in letter and spirit.

The participants emphasized the need for building close collaboration and liaison between commercial attaches and consular appointed in different Pakistan's embassies and high commissions across the world, particularly in Central Asian Republic countries and Afghanistan.