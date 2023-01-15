SCCI session on 'Leadership and behavioural change' on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness session on 'Leadership and behavioral change' will be held on Monday, Jan 16, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (SCCI).

According to Public Relations Officer Tajjamal Hussain, the session would be presided over by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah would deliver special address.

SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amir Majeed Sheikh, Chairman Committee for Religious and Cultural Affairs Mian Mohsin Gul and Executive Committee members will participate in the session.