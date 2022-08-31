UrduPoint.com

SCCI Set Up A Special Relief Fund For Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has established a Flood relief fund for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and appealed to the well-off people to give donations.

The decision was formally announced during a meeting of the SCCI's executive committee, chaired by president of the chamber Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here on Wednesday.

SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Sherbaz Bilour, ex-senior vice president Shahid Hussain, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Muhammad Tariq, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Fazal Muqeem, Pervaiz Khan Khattak, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahmad Mustafa, Zahoor Khan and Saddar Gul were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion expressed deep sorrow over mass-scale destruction, especially loss of precious human lives in recent devastating floods in the country.

He said business community would extend every possible financial assistance for early restoration and rehabilitation of the affectees.

Khurshid recalled that SCCI had extended generous financial support and played a vital role in restoration and rehabilitation of people after the devastating earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010.

He again assured the business community will not leave flood affected people alone in the time testing situation and ensure full cooperation and assistance for them.

The SCCI chief appealed to philanthropists and well-off people to generously support and include their share in the donation campaign of the chamber for flood affected people in order to ensure timely initiation of their restoration and rehabilitation.

Earlier, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour during his speech disclosed that SCCI has chalked out a comprehensive plan for restoration and rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He appealed to the well-off people to contribute their share in the SCCI's special relief fund for flood affectees.

Bilour noted that massive destruction occurred owing to devastating floods elsewhere in the country, especially Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Swat, and Malakand Division, which had not only brought loss of precious human lives, but also mass-scale infrastructure damages.

Though, he said it was impossible to early compensate the huge financial losses, but efforts would be taken for restoration and rehabilitation of flood affectees through funds and donations.

Hasnain Khurshid on the occasion assured the participants that the donations and amounts that would be shared in collective SCCI fund for flood affectees would be secured and it would be distributed in a fair and transparent manner. He said funds would be utilized under an organized way to ensure early rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Later, members of the SCCI's executive committee and former president also spoke on the occasion and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and massive destruction as result of the torrential rains and flash floods in the country. They assured to fully participate and contribute share in SCCI's special relief fund for flood affectees.

