SCCI, Smeda jointly set up Business Facilitation Centre

The Sarhad Commerce of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday established a first-ever 'Business Facilitation Centre' in the chamber house, aimed at to resolve issues of business community at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Sarhad Commerce of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday established a first-ever 'Business Facilitation Centre' in the chamber house, aimed at to resolve issues of business community at their doorstep.

Focal persons from more than 58 Federal and provincial government departments have been nominated for the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC).

In this regard, an inaugural meeting of the nominated focal persons of government departments was held under chairmanship of SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, which also attended by the chamber senior vice president, Shahid Hussain, vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, SMEDA provincial chief, Rashid Aman, Executive Committee members of the SCCI, Mujeebur Rehman, Aftab Iqbal and focal persons from different government departments of the BFC.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz said on the occasion that the BFC will play pivotal role in resolution of business community issues as well as attract investment in the province that will also improve Pakistan position regarding 'Ease of Doing Business; in global index.

SCCI president termed the establishment of BFC as a milestone initiative toward industrialization and attracting investment in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, besides to facilitate and resolution issues of business community under 'one window' operation service.

However, he sought the government relevant departments' cooperation to further improve signification of the BFC as well as achievement of all goals set under this important step.

Engr Maqsood praised the federal and provincial governments' measures to improve investment climate and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) across the country, but the BFC will play vital role for making the government efforts successful in this regard.

On the occasion, the Smeda provincial chief, Rashid Aman gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the basic objective and idea of the Business Facilitation Centre.

He informed that a web portal will be launched soon, which will be connected with all relevant government departments to resolve the issues of businessmen and facilitate them.

He said the web portal will be part of the joint venture of SCCI and Smeda following establishment of the BFC at the chamber for resolution of the problems of business community.

During the meeting, the focal persons from different government departments have given number of suggestions for bringing improvement and enhancement of significance of the Business Facilitation Centre.