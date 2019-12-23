UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI, Smeda Jointly Set Up Business Facilitation Centre

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:58 PM

SCCI, Smeda jointly set up Business Facilitation Centre

The Sarhad Commerce of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday established a first-ever 'Business Facilitation Centre' in the chamber house, aimed at to resolve issues of business community at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Sarhad Commerce of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday established a first-ever 'Business Facilitation Centre' in the chamber house, aimed at to resolve issues of business community at their doorstep.

Focal persons from more than 58 Federal and provincial government departments have been nominated for the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC).

In this regard, an inaugural meeting of the nominated focal persons of government departments was held under chairmanship of SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, which also attended by the chamber senior vice president, Shahid Hussain, vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, SMEDA provincial chief, Rashid Aman, Executive Committee members of the SCCI, Mujeebur Rehman, Aftab Iqbal and focal persons from different government departments of the BFC.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz said on the occasion that the BFC will play pivotal role in resolution of business community issues as well as attract investment in the province that will also improve Pakistan position regarding 'Ease of Doing Business; in global index.

SCCI president termed the establishment of BFC as a milestone initiative toward industrialization and attracting investment in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, besides to facilitate and resolution issues of business community under 'one window' operation service.

However, he sought the government relevant departments' cooperation to further improve signification of the BFC as well as achievement of all goals set under this important step.

Engr Maqsood praised the federal and provincial governments' measures to improve investment climate and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) across the country, but the BFC will play vital role for making the government efforts successful in this regard.

On the occasion, the Smeda provincial chief, Rashid Aman gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the basic objective and idea of the Business Facilitation Centre.

He informed that a web portal will be launched soon, which will be connected with all relevant government departments to resolve the issues of businessmen and facilitate them.

He said the web portal will be part of the joint venture of SCCI and Smeda following establishment of the BFC at the chamber for resolution of the problems of business community.

During the meeting, the focal persons from different government departments have given number of suggestions for bringing improvement and enhancement of significance of the Business Facilitation Centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Business Rashid Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City case

10 minutes ago

Medvedev Asks Cabinet to Think About Possible Resp ..

3 minutes ago

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

21 minutes ago

Russia tests 'sovereign' internet amid fears of on ..

3 minutes ago

Power shutdown schedule notified

3 minutes ago

Rights of minorities protected in Pakistan: Dr Fir ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.