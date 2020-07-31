UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI-SMEDA Vow To Accelerate Joint Efforts For Setting Up Virtual BFC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:01 AM

SCCI-SMEDA vow to accelerate joint efforts for setting up virtual BFC

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have pledged to accelerate joint efforts for early establishment of the proposed state of the art, virtual Business Facilitation Centre at the chamber house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have pledged to accelerate joint efforts for early establishment of the proposed state of the art, virtual Business Facilitation Centre at the chamber house.

The agreement came during a video link meeting regarding establishment of the virtual Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), under the concept of One Window Operation service under chairmanship of the SCCI president, Engineer Maqsood Pevaiz here on Thursday.

Provincial chief of the Smeda, Rashid Aman also participated while UNDP representatives Abdul Haseeb and Salman Ahmed shared their views through video link on the occasion.

SMEDA chief, Rashid Aman informed the meeting regarding basic concept and main objectives for establishment of the virtual Business Facilitation Centre, which is going to be established at the chamber house Peshawar.

UNDP representatives agreed with proposals and recommendations of the SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman and assured them of provision of every possible technical and financial support to bring the BFC project into a practical shape.

The meeting agreed that a working/basic concept paper regarding the virtual Business Facilitation Centre will be prepared by Smeda for the donor organization and ensure early assistance for the completion of this important nature project.

It was decided that the future course of action and strategy would be discussed in the next meeting, which will be held immediately after the Eid.

Maqood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion said that the proposed virtual BFC is a joint venture of SCCI and SMEDA, which will play a pivotal role in attracting investment, industrialisation as well as resolution of business community issues.

The SCCI chief said all relevant governments and regional authorities have taken on board in order to make the joint initiative a successful one. He claimed that the virtual BFC will be a solely centre of its nature through which the business community issues will be resolved, besides to bring easiness in doing business under the idea of 'one-window' facility.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the idea of setting up of BFC was widely appreciated at government level and given assurance to extend every support to make the initiative successful. He hailed the government step of Ease of Doing Business, saying the proposed establishment of BFC was a part of this effort.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Business Rashid Chamber Undp Commerce All Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.