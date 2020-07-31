SCCI-SMEDA vow to accelerate joint efforts for setting up virtual BFC

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have pledged to accelerate joint efforts for early establishment of the proposed state of the art, virtual Business Facilitation Centre at the chamber house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have pledged to accelerate joint efforts for early establishment of the proposed state of the art, virtual Business Facilitation Centre at the chamber house.

The agreement came during a video link meeting regarding establishment of the virtual Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), under the concept of One Window Operation service under chairmanship of the SCCI president, Engineer Maqsood Pevaiz here on Thursday.

Provincial chief of the Smeda, Rashid Aman also participated while UNDP representatives Abdul Haseeb and Salman Ahmed shared their views through video link on the occasion.

SMEDA chief, Rashid Aman informed the meeting regarding basic concept and main objectives for establishment of the virtual Business Facilitation Centre, which is going to be established at the chamber house Peshawar.

UNDP representatives agreed with proposals and recommendations of the SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman and assured them of provision of every possible technical and financial support to bring the BFC project into a practical shape.

The meeting agreed that a working/basic concept paper regarding the virtual Business Facilitation Centre will be prepared by Smeda for the donor organization and ensure early assistance for the completion of this important nature project.

It was decided that the future course of action and strategy would be discussed in the next meeting, which will be held immediately after the Eid.

Maqood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion said that the proposed virtual BFC is a joint venture of SCCI and SMEDA, which will play a pivotal role in attracting investment, industrialisation as well as resolution of business community issues.

The SCCI chief said all relevant governments and regional authorities have taken on board in order to make the joint initiative a successful one. He claimed that the virtual BFC will be a solely centre of its nature through which the business community issues will be resolved, besides to bring easiness in doing business under the idea of 'one-window' facility.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the idea of setting up of BFC was widely appreciated at government level and given assurance to extend every support to make the initiative successful. He hailed the government step of Ease of Doing Business, saying the proposed establishment of BFC was a part of this effort.