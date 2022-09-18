SCCI, SRA donate Rs 2.2m to Akhuwat Foundation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Sialkot Restaurants Association (SRA) has donated Rs 2.2 million to Akhuwat Foundation for flood victims of Balochistan.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and SRA President Ch Jahangir Rashid handed overthe deposit slip of Rs 2.2 million to the Akhuwat Foundation, says a news release issuedhere on Sunday.