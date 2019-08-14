SCCI stages Jashan-e-Azadi rally

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) staged a Jashan-e-Azadi rally to mark the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Ikhlaq Ahmed, SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar and SVP Waqas Akram Awan led the rally which started from SCCI at Paris road and concluded at Allama Iqbal Chowk.

Sialkot based exporters, industrialists, heads and students of public and private universities, colleges, schools, representatives of NGOs, CSOs and a large number of people participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing the participants, the speakers expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besides strongly condemning the Indian state terrorism in the Held Valley.