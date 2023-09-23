Open Menu

SCCI Stresses Attracting Foreign Direct Investment In KP's Potential Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SCCI stresses attracting foreign direct investment in KP's potential sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for foreign direct investment wherein ample opportunities exist to make investments in tourism, mining, oil and gas and other potential sectors.

However, he emphasized it is essential that the government and relevant authorities should take proactive steps to pave the way for attracting foreign investment in those aforementioned sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by removing all hurdles so that it will help stabilize the national economy and put the country on sustainable growth and progress.

Ijaz Khan Afridi was talking to a delegation of Overseas Business Forum United Kingdom (UK) led by its chairman Muhammad Farooq Khan during a meeting held here at the chamber's house on Saturday.

Other members of the Overseas Business Forum UK include Salman Dossa, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Naeemullah, Wamiq, Amjad Ali and Nauman Ali and others. The chamber's secretary general Sajjad Aziz and other relevant officials were present during the meeting.

Chairman of the Overseas Business Forum U.K, Muhammad Farooq in his opening remarks briefed the meeting about main objectives of the forum. He, on the occasion, invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Businessmen for the forum's upcoming event/foreign investment, which is scheduled to be held in London, UK.

Earlier, during the meeting both sides discussed matters of common interests, promotion of foreign direct investment in KP along with launching joint ventures and programmes and taking benefits business community experiences for mutual benefits.

Muhammad Farooq pointed out key reasons in the decline of Pakistan's exports and bilateral trade to the United Kingdom and the rest of European countries and gave a number of proposals to remove all those trade barriers.

The OBF UK chief called upon the KP businessmen to come forward and play a role in attracting foreign direct investment in tourism and other potential sectors to stabilize Pakistan's crippling economy and put it on sustainable growth and progress.

He, on the occasion, suggested the formation of an overseas commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab and urged the SCCI to play a role in this regard.

Later, the SCCI chief responding to various queries and demands from members of OBF UK asked the forum to play its proactive role in attracting foreign direct investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the chamber will provide every assistance to the forum in this regard.

Ijaz Afridi said the overseas Pakistan business community can play a vital role in the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

He, on occasion, lamented that government policies and commercial banks' unsupportive behavior had added to the miseries of the business community, resultantly the country's exports and bilateral trade dropping exponentially.

He said there was no clear policy of promoting trade and investment in the country.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to strengthen linkages between the business community of Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) through launching joint ventures and programs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business Punjab Oil London Progress United Kingdom Chamber Amjad Ali Gas Commerce Afridi All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

23 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

38 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

1 hour ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

3 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan