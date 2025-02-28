SCCI Stresses Peaceful Atmosphere To Flourish Economic Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan emphasized that a peaceful and conducive atmosphere is crucial to flourish economic activities.
The SCCI chief urged government, police and law enforcement agencies to take concrete steps for protection of law and property of people, especially traders community.
Moqeem was speaking to members during the visit of Chief Capital Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan and SSP Operation Peshawar Masood Bangash here at the chamber house.
The meeting attended by SCCI SVP Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice president Shehryar Khan, Chairman of the SCCI Standing Committee for Law and Order Shaukat Ali Khan, forem presidents Haji Muhamamd Afzal, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former SVPs Shahid Hussain, Imran Khan Mohmand, members of the chamber executive committee Saifullah Khan, Ashfaq Ahmad, Nadeem Rauf, Mujeebur Rehman, Haji Abdul Naseer, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Gul Zaman and Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, Ihsanullah, Shahid Khan Afridi, Hamoodur Rehman, Hasnain Sheraz, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, along with traders and industrialists.
The chamber president apprised the meeting about the traders concerns over increasing crime, snatching incidents, extortion calls, growing traffic congestion/ mess, harassing, actions against traders under guise of removal of illegal structures, encroachment in the city, and delay in implementation of Safe City Project.
Moqeem stressed proactive steps for implementation of the Safe City Project in order to remove a sense of insecurity between the traders community and flourish trade and economic activities.
Shaukat Ali Khan addressed the meeting, emphasizing the need for a peaceful and friendly environment to promote business and trade activities. He called for concrete steps to ensure security to the traders community.
He gave a number of proposals for reforms in the police department and Thana culture.
Haji Afzal also spoke on the occasion, underlining major security related issues, which were faced by traders and urged to avoid unnecessary actions in pretext of removing illegal encroachments in the city.
Zulfiqar Ali Khan during his speech talked on behalf of the Industrialists Association Peshawar and offered financial assistance through IAP for a safe city project.
He also said approval had been already given for the establishment of a separate police station in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, calling for early implementation on it.
Responding to various queries of the participants, CCPO said the skeleton of Safe City Project has been prepared, however, with regard to assistance for this project, he said a separate security related pilot project can be launched with financial assistance of the business community.
About the police station system, the senior officer said seven Sahulat Centres have been established in the police station of the city.
He said they are working to set up a Sahulat Centre in every police station in the city.
CCPO assured that the police department would take every possible step to ensure the safety and security of the traders community.
