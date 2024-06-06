SCCI Suggests No New Tax On Business Community For Success Of Tajir Dost Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Thursday urged the government that there should be no any new tax on the business community after implementing the Tajir Dost Scheme (TDS) for its success.
Speaking to members of the business community during the visit of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal here, he suggested that scheme should be approved by Parliament of Pakistan for next 20 year, along with a guarantee that there would be no impose new tax on business community after implementation of the scheme.
The SCCI chief demanded further reform initiatives to simplify the taxation system and bring the tax rate to single digit. Besides, elimination of double taxation, traders should be facilitated under one-window operation, he stressed.
He also called for promoting close liaison and coordination between chambers, business community and tax-collection authorities to take joint measures for amicable resolution of the traders’ issues.
Fuad Ishaq was speaking to members of the business community during the visit of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal here.
Chief Coordinator Tajir Dost Scheme, Naeem Mir, Commissioner RTO Peshawar Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, Additional Commissioner Aisha Dilshad, DC Headquarters Riaz Ahmad Khan were accompanied by the Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar.
The meeting was also attended by SCCI Vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Khan Mohmand, executive members Javed Akhtar, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Muhammad Ismail Safi, Kashif Amin, and Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Bakht Zaman, Atif Shahzad, Malik Khalid Farooq, Ihsanullah, Aftab Ahmad, traders importers and exporters.
On the occasion, Chief Commissioner RTO Zafar Iqbal and other officials briefed participants about important points, importance and benefits of Tajir Dost Scheme, which according to the officials, aimed at broadening the existing tax net.
Pakistan is annually paying Rs eight trillion on head of debt servicing for internal and external loans and the same amount generated through various taxes, which is insufficient for the country’s progress, Fuad Ishaq said.
The SCCI chief asked for broadening the tax base by avoiding imposition of new taxes on the existing taxpayers.
He said the business community wants to see Pakistan in the rank of developed nations but we should redirect policies and make them favourable and friendly for business, trade and industry.
Fuad Ishaq suggested Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Industry (FPCCI), chambers, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and economic wing of Army should jointly prepare the fiscal budget.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt Degree College Margalla Campus renovation, upgrade finished with enhanced facilities3 seconds ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting16 seconds ago
-
Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents20 seconds ago
-
Former Governor KP calls on CM KP, discusses socio-economic issues10 minutes ago
-
2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution10 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Press Club to organize Mango party on June 810 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Haripur grid notified10 minutes ago
-
Attock police claim to arrest smuggler with 33kg of drugs10 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in Tank bazaar10 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined on violation of price list20 minutes ago
-
'Special arrangements made for disposal of animal wastes'30 minutes ago
-
DC directs concerned officers to ensure display of price list in markets, hotels30 minutes ago