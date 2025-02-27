SCCI Supports FPCCI's Budget Proposals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM
The president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, along with others on Thursday expressed support for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, along with others on Thursday expressed support for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26.
Kakizai emphasized the need to reduce customs duty on various items, including tea, medical equipment, raw materials for medicines, motorcycle and car parts, and other essential goods. He suggested reducing the customs duty to 5% and abolishing the additional customs duty.
Furthermore, Kakizai stressed the importance of promoting local production of medicines and other essential materials to reduce imports and conserve foreign exchange reserves. He also urged the government to take stringent measures to prevent the smuggling of spare parts and reduce their prices.
Additionally, SCCI President requested the government to lift the ban on the import of old construction machinery and allow the import of machinery up to 10 years old. This, he believes, will help promote the construction industry, which is linked to over 70 other industries.
Recent Stories
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..
Police recover 11-kg hashish
09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized
Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness in Hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress1 second ago
-
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent3 seconds ago
-
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe6 minutes ago
-
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: Shrajeel10 minutes ago
-
Police recover 11-kg hashish2 minutes ago
-
09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness in Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan10 minutes ago
-
SCCI Supports FPCCI's Budget Proposals2 minutes ago
-
Electoral gender gap shrinks to 7.4% from 11.8 % in seven years:CEC2 minutes ago