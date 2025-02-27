Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM

SCCI Supports FPCCI's Budget Proposals

The president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, along with others on Thursday expressed support for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26

Kakizai emphasized the need to reduce customs duty on various items, including tea, medical equipment, raw materials for medicines, motorcycle and car parts, and other essential goods. He suggested reducing the customs duty to 5% and abolishing the additional customs duty.

Furthermore, Kakizai stressed the importance of promoting local production of medicines and other essential materials to reduce imports and conserve foreign exchange reserves. He also urged the government to take stringent measures to prevent the smuggling of spare parts and reduce their prices.

Additionally, SCCI President requested the government to lift the ban on the import of old construction machinery and allow the import of machinery up to 10 years old. This, he believes, will help promote the construction industry, which is linked to over 70 other industries.

