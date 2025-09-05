SCCI SVP Joins Online Meeting On Pakistan Mart
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi attended an online meeting on “Pakistan Mart”, a pioneering initiative of DP World and the National Logistics Cell (NLC) in Dubai at SCCI Auditorium.
The project aims to provide Pakistani exporters with direct access to global markets through modern warehousing, dedicated retail outlets, exhibition spaces, and digital platforms.
The meeting was organized to engage with the Sialkot business community, inviting their input and suggestions for the establishment of Pakistan Mart, which was expected to open new avenues for trade promotion and export growth.
The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community.
