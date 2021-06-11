(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI), Malik Rizwan has termed Federal budget of 2021-22 pro-business, balanced and growth-oriented.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the tax reliefs were given in the last budget and same approach has been adopted in the current budget of 2021-22.

He said that the budget was focused on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government has provided maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society.

He said that a package of Rs10 billion allocated with the aim of enhancing global competitiveness of the industry.

He said that the business community be consulted for special package.

SCCI President said that it covered all sectors of the economy to make sure that the country continued its journey on path of progress and prosperity. He said that the budget was also focused on the development of the social sector, besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

Former SCCI President Engr Abdul Fatah Shaikh said a growth-oriented and investment friendly budget focused on public welfare and termed the budget balanced.