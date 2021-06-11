UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Terms Budget 2021-22 As Pro Business & Balanced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

SCCI terms budget 2021-22 as pro business & balanced

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI), Malik Rizwan has termed Federal budget of 2021-22 pro-business, balanced and growth-oriented.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the tax reliefs were given in the last budget and same approach has been adopted in the current budget of 2021-22.

He said that the budget was focused on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government has provided maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society.

He said that a package of Rs10 billion allocated with the aim of enhancing global competitiveness of the industry.

He said that the business community be consulted for special package.

SCCI President said that it covered all sectors of the economy to make sure that the country continued its journey on path of progress and prosperity. He said that the budget was also focused on the development of the social sector, besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

Former SCCI President Engr Abdul Fatah Shaikh said a growth-oriented and investment friendly budget focused on public welfare and termed the budget balanced.

Related Topics

Business Budget Sukkur Progress Same Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

32 minutes ago

Govt announces â€˜Meri Gari Schemeâ€™ in annual bu ..

34 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

52 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

52 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.