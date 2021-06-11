UrduPoint.com
SCCI Terms Federal Budget As `Balanced', Growth Oriented

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has termed the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year as `balanced' and growth oriented.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday to record his comments on the federal budget, Sherbaz Bilour said implementation of measures announced in speech by Federal Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, will bring in economic growth in the country besides creating jobs for unemployed youth.

SCCI president was flanked by former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour, Former Presidents of SCCI, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Ahamd and Malik Niaz.

Sherbaz Bilour also welcomed exemption of Federal Excise Duty (FED) in PATA (Provincial Administrative Tribal Area).

He also hailed relaxation in custom duty on items imported by farming community of the country and said the decision will have positive impact on agriculture produce of the country.

He also commended increase in volume of loans for cottage industry by saying that more youngsters would divert attention on starting of business and commercial activities will increase in the country.

SCCI president also appreciated reduction in sales tax on imported of cars below 800 CC, benefiting middle class in purchasing of cars.

Sherbaz Bilour said presently budget is good for promotion of industrialization and will have positive impact on economy of the country.

