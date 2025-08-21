Open Menu

SCCI To Host Key Session On Land Record Transparency Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is hosting an important session on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11AM, to be held at Sheikh Muhammad Shafi Hall, SCCI.

The session will highlight the latest initiatives of the Government of the Punjab, undertaken through Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), to promote transparency, efficiency, and reliability in land records management and property transactions across District Sialkot and Punjab.

Chief guest will be Ch. Tariq Subhani (Chairman, PLRA), guest of honour will be Capt (retd) Ikram-ul-Haq (Director General, PLRA) while the special guests will be Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Affairs Chaudhry Armughan Subhani Ch. Amaghan Subhani and MPA Faisal Ikram.

